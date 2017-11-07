Man used stolen credit card at Walmart, deputies searching

Iredell County deputies are asking for the public's help locating a man accused of breaking and entering.

Reports say the victim had a wallet stolen from his car. The victim looked at his bank statement and saw that there were two charges on one of the cards in his wallet after it has been stolen.

One of the charges was at a Walmart in Mooresville and a second at a Steak 'n Shake, police say.

Detectives obtained video footage of the transaction and the suspect.

According to deputies, the man is described as a black male with long dread locks wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants.

The robber arrived at Walmart in a silver or light color car and entered the store around 7:30 a.m. after purchasing men's shirts and underwear totaling $43.35, reports say.

If anyone has information about this case, you are asked to call Iredell County Sheriff's Office at 704-878-3180.

