One person injured when school bus crashed into pole in east Charlotte

One person was taken to the hospital after a school bus crashed into a pole in east Charlotte Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Albemarle Road near I-485. Medic said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries.

Officials said no students were on board the bus when it crashed. There is no word on what school the bus was from.

Police have not said what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed.

