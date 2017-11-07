Roasted Butternut Squash and Apple Soup by Chef Michael Norman of Waltonwood Cotswold

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Roasted Butternut Squash and Apple Soup (makes 12-16 cups)

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pound butternut squash

3 Braeburn Apples*

1 clove garlic

1/2 yellow onion

1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

4 cups chicken broth

3 fresh sage sprigs

1 cup Crème Fraîche**

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon fresh grated nutmeg

Method:

* Braeburn Apples are sweet, a little tart, and very firm that makes them perfect for roasting in this soup. You can use any firm apple like Granny Smith or a Golden Delicious for a substitution.

** Crème Fraîche is similar to sour cream. You can use sour cream to substitute or fresh whipped cream without sugar.