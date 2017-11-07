Roasted Butternut Squash and Apple Soup by Chef Michael Norman o - | WBTV Charlotte

Roasted Butternut Squash and Apple Soup by Chef Michael Norman of Waltonwood Cotswold

Roasted Butternut Squash and Apple Soup (makes 12-16 cups)

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 pound butternut squash
  • 3 Braeburn Apples*
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1/2 yellow onion
  • 1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
  • 4 cups chicken broth
  • 3 fresh sage sprigs
  • 1 cup Crème Fraîche**
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon fresh grated nutmeg

Method:

* Braeburn Apples are sweet, a little tart, and very firm that makes them perfect for roasting in this soup. You can use any firm apple like Granny Smith or a Golden Delicious for a substitution.

** Crème Fraîche is similar to sour cream. You can use sour cream to substitute or fresh whipped cream without sugar.

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Slice the butternut squash in half lengthwise. Scoop out the seeds and discard. Place both halves open side down on a parchment lined baking sheet. Peel, core, and slice the apples into large pieces. Place the cubed apples onto the same baking sheet with the butternut squash. Roughly chop the peeled onion. Place it on the baking sheet along with the peeled garlic clove. Drizzle olive oil on the apples, onions, and undersides of the squash and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place in the oven and roast for 45 minutes until the apples and squash are tender and can be pierced with a fork.
  2. Next, carefully scoop out the meat of the butternut squash with a spoon and discard the skins. Place the squash, apples, onion, and garlic clove in a blender or food processor. Add chicken broth and puree until smooth. For best results do this in two batches.
  3. Pour the puree into a large pot and bring to a boil on the stove. Reduce heat to a simmer and place the sprigs of sage in the soup. Simmer for 10 minutes. Taste and add any additional salt and pepper if needed. We’re keeping the sage whole to just infuse the soup with a hint of sage instead of knocking you off your chair.
  4. While the soup is simmering, combine the crème fraîche, cinnamon, and nutmeg into a bowl and stir until combined.
  5. Serve by pouring soup in a bowl and top with the cinnamon creme fraiche. And if you’re feeling fancy, top with a flash fried sage leaf .When you fry a sage leaf it becomes very crisp. To do this, simply heat grapeseed or canola oil in a skillet on medium high heat. Place sage leaves in the hot oil. Immediately, flip them over. After 3 to 5 seconds remove the sage leaves and place them on a paper towel to drain.
