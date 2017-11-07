School bus with students on board, other vehicles involved in cr - | WBTV Charlotte

School bus with students on board, other vehicles involved in crash in Rock Hill

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) -

Students were on board when a Fort Mill school bus crashed in Rock Hill Tuesday afternoon.

The multiple-vehicle wreck happened around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Cherry Road and Riverview Road. Rock Hill police said the school bus was occupied but did not give further information.

There is no word how many students were on the bus or if any injuries were reported.

Officials have not said exactly what school the bus was from.

Drivers were urged to use caution in the area.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly