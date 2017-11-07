Person treated for smoke inhalation after southwest Charlotte fire

A "combustible material" located near a heat source is to blame for a fire that happened in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred at a mobile home on John Price Road around 8:40 a.m. Firefighters said one person was taken to the hospital by MEDIC for smoke inhalation.

The fire caused $1,000 in damages, crews tweeted.

Update Structure Fire; John Price Rd; accidental fire due to combustible material to close to heat source; property loss $1000 pic.twitter.com/FNoN87zSZ7 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 7, 2017

Twenty-three firefighters were able to control the blaze within 10 minutes, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Firefighters did not say what the "combustible material" was.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.