Person treated for smoke inhalation after southwest Charlotte fi - | WBTV Charlotte

Person treated for smoke inhalation after southwest Charlotte fire

(Credit: Charlotte Fire Department Twitter) (Credit: Charlotte Fire Department Twitter)
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A "combustible material" located near a heat source is to blame for a fire that happened in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred at a mobile home on John Price Road around 8:40 a.m. Firefighters said one person was taken to the hospital by MEDIC for smoke inhalation. 

The fire caused $1,000 in damages, crews tweeted. 

Twenty-three firefighters were able to control the blaze within 10 minutes, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. 

Firefighters did not say what the "combustible material" was. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly