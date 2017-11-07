Gaston Co deputies offering safety training for local churches, places of worship

Deputies in Gaston County are offering security and safety training for local churches and places of worship following Sunday's Texas church shooting.

The Associated Press reported that Devin Patrick Kelley shot and killed 26 people at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. About 20 other people were wounded. At least five were still hospitalized Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

RELATED: Gunman checked each aisle, shot babies at point-blank range

The Gaston County Sheriff's Office is offering a training seminar to discuss church security on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. The seminar will be held at the sheriff's office on Martin Luther King Jr. in Gastonia. The workshop is expected to last until 9:30 p.m.

The security training is available for all congregations in Gaston County, according to deputies. If you are interested in attending, you're asked to RSVP at 704-869-6862.

Deputies are also hosting safety training for congregations at the sheriff's office upon request. If you're interested in having the sheriff's office conduct safety training or help with a "security assessment and planning" at any place of worship, you can contact Sheriff Alan Cloninger at 704-869-6860 or Assistant Chief Deputy Garry Williams at 704-869-6862.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.