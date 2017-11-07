Police: Teen girl sexually assaulted at West Charlotte HS

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at a high school in west Charlotte on Monday.

The alleged incident happened at West Charlotte High School on Senior Drive around 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the accused assailant was not a faculty member of the school. Police say they have identified the accused assailant.

CMPD released this statement Tuesday:

"Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit continue to actively investigate this case. This was not a random act of violence – the victim and suspects are known to one another. "

No other information has been released.

