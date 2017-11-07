Voting underway across Rowan County

In December of 2014 – the same year he received a bad conduct discharge – Kelley bought a Glock 9-millimeter handgun at a store in Colorado Springs, reports CBS News correspondent David Martin.More >>
In December of 2014 – the same year he received a bad conduct discharge – Kelley bought a Glock 9-millimeter handgun at a store in Colorado Springs, reports CBS News correspondent David Martin.More >>
According to the York County Coroner's Office, 32-year-old Antonio Roddey was found dead from a gunshot wound in a parking lot around 4 p.m. on the 100 block of East White Street.More >>
According to the York County Coroner's Office, 32-year-old Antonio Roddey was found dead from a gunshot wound in a parking lot around 4 p.m. on the 100 block of East White Street.More >>
Deputies in Gaston County are offering their support of local churches and places of worship by offering security and safety training following the Texas church shooting Sunday.More >>
Deputies in Gaston County are offering their support of local churches and places of worship by offering security and safety training following the Texas church shooting Sunday.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the accused assailant was not a faculty member of the school. Police say they have identified the accused assailant.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the accused assailant was not a faculty member of the school. Police say they have identified the accused assailant.More >>
November marks the two-year anniversary of when work started on Interstate 77 toll lanes from Lake Norman to Charlotte.More >>
November marks the two-year anniversary of when work started on Interstate 77 toll lanes from Lake Norman to Charlotte.More >>