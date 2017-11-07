Voting underway across Rowan County

Voters in Rowan County are heading to the polls on Tuesday for a number of municipal races. One of the most hotly contested is the Salisbury City Council race with thirteen candidates listed.

Incumbents Karen Alexander, Kenny Hardin, Brian Miller, and David Post are being challenged by Leda Belk, Ryan Evans, Al Heggins, Todd Paris, Rodney Queen, Patricia Jones (PJ) Ricks, Tamara Sheffield, John Struzick, and Latasha Wilks.

Issues getting a lot of attention in Salisbury include the handling of Fibrant, the crime rate, and incidents of violent crime.

Five seats are available. Traditionally, the top vote-getter becomes Salisbury's mayor.

Across the county there are races for the China Grove Town Council, the Town of Cleveland is selecting commissioners and a mayor, East Spencer is selecting a mayor and aldermen, the Town of Faith is voting for aldermen, Granite Quarry is selecting a mayor and aldermen, Kannapolis residents are picking a mayor and council members, the Town of Landis is selecting aldermen, the Town of Rockwell is voting for a mayor and aldermen, and the Town of Spencer is also selecting a mayor and aldermen.

The polls remain open across North Carolina until 7:30 pm.

