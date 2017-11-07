Man shot, killed in Hickory ID'd

A 27-year-old who was killed in a shooting in Catawba County Monday night has been identified.

According to the Hickory Police Department, Michael Bryan Gardner, of Granite Falls, was shot and killed in the 900 block of Main Ave SW in Hickory around 7:44 p.m.

Police say Gardner got into an altercation with someone he knew before the shooting occurred.

No charges have been filled. It is unclear whether police have a person of interest in connection with this shooting.

If you have any information, you can call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

