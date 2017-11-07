Victim ID'd in deadly Rock Hill shooting, man charged with murder

A man who was found shot to death in a parking lot in Rock Hill Monday has been identified and a 26-year-old has been charged with his murder

According to the York County Coroner's Office, 32-year-old Antonio Roddey was found dead from a gunshot wound in a parking lot around 4 p.m. on the 100 block of East White Street.

On Monday, investigators said a "suspect was seen fleeing the area" and that detectives were interviewing a person of interest. On Tuesday, police said Jayson Andre Tucker was charged with murder.

Autopsy and toxicology tests are pending.

Tucker is expected to have a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon. It is unclear whether Tucker and Roddey knew each other.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

