Man arrested in deadly shooting outside Rock Hill non-profit

A man who was found shot to death in a parking lot of a non-profit organization in Rock Hill Monday has been identified and a 26-year-old has been charged with his murder.

According to the York County Coroner's Office, 32-year-old Antonio Roddey was found dead from a gunshot wound in the Renew Our Community's parking lot around 4 p.m. on the 100 block of East White Street.

On Monday, investigators said a "suspect was seen fleeing the area" and that detectives were interviewing a person of interest. On Tuesday, police said Jayson Andre Tucker has been charged with murder.

The ROC is a faith-based non-profit organization that helps the homeless community with medical care, mental health behavior and drug addition. The executive director of at the non-profit says Roddey and Tucker were both clients at the organization. Roddey was a client at the ROC for five years.

The executive director says the victim and alleged shooter knew each other prior to both being clients at the non-profit. The pair had been arguing for several months before the shooting happened, according to the executive director.

Autopsy and toxicology tests are pending.

Tucker is expected to have a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

