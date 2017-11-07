Four more arrested in drug operation in Iredell County

Four people were arrested in connection with an ongoing drug operation in Iredell County.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, four Mooresville residents were arrested in "Operation Southbound" during the second round of arrests. Five people were arrested during the first round of arrests in October.

PREVIOUS: Five arrested in Iredell County drug operation

Timothy Franklin Wing, 26, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance and two counts of conspiring to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance. He received a $10,000 secured bond.

April Ann Newcomb, 36, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance and conspiring to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance. Newcomb received a $25,000 secured bond.

Allen Eugene Payne, 59, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance and felony sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance. Payne received a $10,000 secured bond.

Gina Renee Wilkins, 34, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance and felony sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance. She received a $3,500 secured bond.

