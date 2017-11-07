WBTV anchors join in on the #DoTheJulio trend - | WBTV Charlotte

WBTV anchors join in on the #DoTheJulio trend

Molly Kelleher | WBTV Molly Kelleher | WBTV
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One play from Sunday's Carolina Panthers winning game against the Atlanta Falcons is starting a social media trend.

The new hashtag #DoTheJulio was created after Falcons receiver Julio Jones dropped the surefire touchdown pass in the end zone. Not only did Jones drop the ball, but he also laid face first on the ground. 

Now, the #DoTheJulio hashtag is trending on Twitter with people of all ages now sharing pictures of themselves mocking Jones. 

Even Chris Larson and Al Conklin, of WBTV's morning news team, were "brave enough" to take part of the social media trend. 

The now infamous play happened during the fourth quarter of the game when Panthers were beating the Falcons 20-10. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly