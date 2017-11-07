WBTV anchors join in on the #DoTheJulio trend

One play from Sunday's Carolina Panthers winning game against the Atlanta Falcons is starting a social media trend.

The new hashtag #DoTheJulio was created after Falcons receiver Julio Jones dropped the surefire touchdown pass in the end zone. Not only did Jones drop the ball, but he also laid face first on the ground.

Now, the #DoTheJulio hashtag is trending on Twitter with people of all ages now sharing pictures of themselves mocking Jones.

The new sensation that is sweeping the nation. #DoTheJulio pic.twitter.com/bKUduLQI0T — Bring Back The Buzz (@BringBackTheBuz) November 6, 2017

Y’all thought we were playing when we started the #DoTheJulio Challenge pic.twitter.com/t2Fm2ZFPHe — Bring Back The Buzz (@BringBackTheBuz) November 6, 2017

Even Chris Larson and Al Conklin, of WBTV's morning news team, were "brave enough" to take part of the social media trend.

The now infamous play happened during the fourth quarter of the game when Panthers were beating the Falcons 20-10.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.