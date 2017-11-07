Rowan-Cabarrus Community College hits 114% of fund raising goal

According to a news release, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has announced that the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation has exceeded its first ever multi-million dollar fundraising campaign, raising a total of $8,087,387.

The Building a More Prosperous Community Major Gifts Campaign, with a total goal of raising $7.1 million, is centered on four key initiatives that address specific needs for the College, including a new advanced technology center, healthcare education, an outdoor learning and amphitheater space, and STEAM scholarships for students pursuing science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. In addition, the Foundation’s $7.1 million goal includes funds for two special projects related to solar energy and an expansion of the world-class Fire and Emergency Services Training facility.

“As we celebrate the successful completion of the first-ever major gifts campaign in Rowan-Cabarrus Community College history, we thank all of you who supported us in the Building a More Prosperous Community Major Gifts Campaign,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “Your support has helped reimagine, revitalize and recharge our campuses and has helped pave the way for many students’ lives to be transformed on our campuses.”

Over the past three years, the College brought together community leaders and industry representatives to determine our community’s most pressing needs.

“The College must seek private dollars to meet our goals,” said William Cannon, Jr., Cabarrus County resident and president of The Cannon Foundation. Cannon also served as co-chair of the College’s campaign along with community leaders from both counties who are spearheading the effort to raise these funds. “We want to invest in new programs and modern technology, ultimately training students on real world equipment so they are ready for employment upon graduation.”

The Building a More Prosperous Community major gifts campaign marked a new and exciting chapter for the Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation and is the first ambitious fundraising campaign in the over 50-year history of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

“We asked for support – not for things that the College needs, but what we believe the community needs,” said Edward Norvell, Rowan County resident, attorney and co-chair of the College’s campaign.

The campaign completed having raised an astonishing 114 percent of the $7.1 million goal.

“The success of this campaign is an enormous showing of generosity and faith in Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and the impact we have on our region,” said Carl M. Short, chair of the College’s Board of Trustees. “The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation resources support the mission of the College and are channeled into scholarships and other student assistance, support for academic programming and capital projects, and other needs of the College and the local community.”

The voices of local voters also resounded very clearly when they supported not one, but two bond issues to support the College during this campaign – one in Cabarrus County to support the Advanced Technology Center (ATC) and a statewide bond referendum which included the College.

“This campaign has taken an incredible amount of volunteer time and resources, and we are so grateful to our Campaign Core Team who stepped up as leaders in this effort. These past and present members of the College’s Board of Trustees and Foundation Board of Directors were ambitious and dedicated to the Major Gifts Campaign,” said Spalding.

The Campaign Core Team included Co-Chairs Edward Norvell and Bill Cannon and members Tony Almeida, Paul Brown, Dr. Darise Caldwell, Diane Honeycutt, Pat Horton, Cyndie Mynatt, Irvin Newberry, Carl Short, Dakeita Vanderburg-Johnson and William Wagoner.

The Campaign’s lead donors also made an incredible difference in the success of the campaign, and they truly laid the Foundation for the accomplishments being celebrated.

Fred and Alice Stanback generously gave the largest gift that the Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation has ever received from an individual to support the North Campus Solar Project. Additionally, the Cannon Charitable Interests were also key supporters of the Foundation’s initiatives.

“Our institution is forever better because of your commitment to excellence,” said Pat Horton, chair of the Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation’s board of directors.

Part of the campaign’s success included a $300,000 challenge grant from The Leon Levine Foundation for the support of healthcare education.

“I can’t thank The Leon Levine Foundation enough for their confidence in our ability to meet this challenge and secure the funds we need for healthcare education,” said Spalding.

The Leon Levine Foundation offered $300,000 to the College’s Foundation for healthcare education if the healthcare education gifts within the Foundation’s Building a More Prosperous Community Major Gifts Campaign reached $1.2 million by May 31, 2016. The Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation exceeded its $1.2 million goal with the generous support of numerous community members and organizations like Novant Health and the Rowan County Commission, whose donations helped the campaign meet the challenge grant’s goals.

As part of the campaign’s celebration, the College used the completion of the campaign as an opportunity to award a scholarship in honor of all of the donors of the major gifts campaign. The scholarship was awarded to a student who is nearing completion of their degree in honor of all of the donors to the major gifts campaign.

Geddie Monroe received the prestigious scholarship and is a leader in the College’s art club, a co-designer of the College’s piano for the downtown Salisbury “Tickle our Ivories” project, and a volunteer and lead aesthetic designer for the setup of the 2017 Spring Exhibition for student artwork at Clearwater Gallery.

Monroe was the first in his family to finish high school and shared that he is attending Rowan-Cabarrus to become a scholar, succeed with a career in the Fine Arts and even help others like himself along their path.

“I truly believe that Rowan-Cabarrus is my way forward,” said Monroe.

