Polls open for NC, SC residents Tuesday

Early voters at the Marion Diehl Recreation Center Saturday. Saturday was the last day of early voting. (Credit: Diedra Laird | The Charlotte Observer)

Mecklenburg County residents will get a chance to vote for Charlotte's new mayor Tuesday.

The latest figure from the Mecklenburg Board of Elections points to the fact that more than 36,000 people turned out at the polls days before the general election and voted early.

Elections Supervisor Michael Dickerson predicts a turnout of 17 percent, but he's concerned about Nov. 7's turnout, because of the threat of rain, and he's not alone.

Paying attention to the forecast is at the top of democrat Vi Lyles' mind.

She recalls, "It rained on the primary day, but by mid-afternoon we caught up."

As it relates to what may fall from the sky, Kenny Smith also sees precipitation affecting voter participation.

"It's a variable. You have to account for it. We're hoping our message and our enthusiasm gap will overcome any weather condition," Smith said.

The making of Charlotte's next mayor will collectively cost more than $1 million being spent by both candidates.

Polls open in North Carolina at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. Polls open in South Carolina at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. According to the South Carolina Election Commision, you will be allowed to vote as long as you are in line by 7:00 p.m.

North Carolina residents can find their voting location here. If you're a South Carolina resident, find your voting location here.

According to The Charlotte Observer, results should start coming in a half-hour or so after the polls close.

