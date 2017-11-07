Police: Warrants issued for man accused of shooting, killing 20-year-old over girl

Voters in Rowan County are heading to the polls on Tuesday for a number of municipal races.More >>
According to the Hickory Police Department, Michael Bryan Gardner, of Granite Falls, was shot and killed in the 900 block of Main Ave SW in Hickory around 7:44 p.m.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' youngest children are being suspended at much lower rates this school year, the result of a push to find better ways to deal with 5- to 7-year-olds who shove, hit, disrupt class and otherwise behave badly.
According to the Salisbury Police Department, the shooting happened just before midnight at an apartment at the Laurel Pointe Apartments, Police say a witness saw a "injured person" being loaded into a vehicle.
According to the York County Coroner's Office, 32-year-old Antonio Roddey was found dead from a gunshot wound in a parking lot around 4 p.m. on the 100 block of East White Street.
