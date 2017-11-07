Police: Warrants issued for man accused of shooting, killing 20-year-old over girl

A 20-year-old man died in the hospital after he was shot in his car in Salisbury Monday night.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, the shooting happened just before midnight at an apartment at the Laurel Pointe Apartments. Police say a witness saw an "injured person" being loaded into a vehicle.

The victim, identified as Isaiah Malik Gillespie of Kannapolis, was taken to Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center by a private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Gillespie died at the hospital a short time later, police say.

Warrants have been issued for Terry Eugene Watson Jr. in connection with this deadly shooting, according to Salisbury police. Officers say Watson Jr. reportedly shot and killed the victim as he was sitting in his car at the apartment complex.

Officers said Gilllespie and Watson Jr. knew each other and there was reportedly a dispute over a girlfriend.

Police say this deadly shooting is not connected to the incident where a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of Taco Bell on East Innes Street on Friday night.

Watson Jr. has warrants for murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and assaulting a female.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

