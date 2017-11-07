Man dies after being rushed to Salisbury hospital following shooting

A 20-year-old man died in the hospital after he was shot in Salisbury Monday night.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, the shooting happened just before midnight at an apartment at the Laurel Pointe Apartments. Police say a witness saw a "injured person" being loaded into a vehicle.

The victim, identified as Isaiah Malik Gillespie of Kannapolis, was taken to Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center by a private vehicle with a gunshot wound. Gillespie died at the hospital a short time later.

Police did not say whether anyone has been arrested. Officers are investigating this shooting as a homicide.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

