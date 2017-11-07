Good morning! It’s Tuesday, 7 November 2017. John Carter reporting to you from the WBTV newsroom this morning. We’re working on a lot of stories to bring you on this morning’s newscast…hope you can join us from 4:30 – 7 AM for the area’s best, most complete, factual and accurate newscast.

It’s Election Day today! Many races are on the ballot here in Charlotte. Most notable…the race for Charlotte mayor. We’ll be LIVE as we run down other races of note. Polls open at 6:30 AM in North Carolina…7:00 AM in South Carolina.

Right now police in Gaston County are looking for a man in connection to 2-year-old's death. Police say 25-year-old Marquis Graham is now on the run, accused of killing his girlfriend's son. We’ll be LIVE with complete details.

We have the latest on the church massacre in Texas. We’ve learned the gunman responsible for killing those 26 people inside the church should not have been able to legally own a gun. The gunman was able to buy weapons because the Air Force did not submit his criminal history to the FBI as required by military rules.

President Trump will meet with the president of South Korea today as he continues his tour of Asia.

Today is the Reverend Billy Graham’s birthday! He’s 99 years old today.

