Man robbed two businesses, police asking for help identifying

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a robber Monday night.

Officials say, at 7:55 p.m. a robber attempted to commit a robbery with a handgun at Papa John's Pizza on Freedom Drive.

According to police, approximately five minutes later the same person robbed a Circle K at gunpoint on Little Rock Road.

The robber is described as a 25-35 year-old black male, 5'10" with a medium build wearing a yellow hoodie.

No one was injured during either crimes, police say.

If anyone has information about this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

