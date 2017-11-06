19 cars broken into inside parking garage, in one night

A bold Charlotte thief, or thieves, broke into 19 cars all in the same South End apartment garage.

It reportedly happened at the "Colonial Reserve" apartments some time Saturday night.

“I mean, they ripped through everything,” victim of the theft Emily Johnson says.

Johnson is now driving her truck without a window.

“It’s just really shocking and it hurts that somebody would want to do that,” she said.

The thief smashed into not only her window, but several others inside the garage. It is a crime that shocked many of those car owners, including Johnson.

“It’s a parking garage and you have to have a code to get in,” she added.

Johnson, who’s new in town, says she was pet-sitting for a friend at the time. She came out to the garage the next morning and found police.

"I see the glass all over the ground and my stomach just d rops,” she recalls.

Officers reported more than $8,000 of stolen and damaged property in this parking lot larceny. Johnson says that includes her camera and checkbook. Now, she has become extra cautious, looking into an alarm for her truck, and bringing all her belongings along with her.

“What if something else happens. I hate having that second thought in the back of my head," she said.

Money, purses, even computers all stolen at the complex within just a few hours, police say.

"I just hope that they catch the person,” Johnson says.

Johnson says she gave police the serial number for her camera. She is hoping that will help track down whoever did this.

