Two injured, one car flipped over after crash in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Two people are injured after a crash in west Charlotte Monday night.

The crash occurred at the intersection of West Boulevard and Remount Road.

According to police, one of the cars involved flipped over.

Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash. 

The cause of the crash has not been released.

No further information has been provided at this time. 

