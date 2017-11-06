Gunfire heard near campus of CPCC, police give all-clear - | WBTV Charlotte

Gunfire heard near campus of CPCC, police give all-clear

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Central Piedmont Community College alerted students on twitter after apparent gunfire was heard near the campus Levine Monday night.

The school tweeted a 'shelter in place' order alerting students in the area.

Regular operations resumed after Matthews police gave an all-clear. 

According to Matthews police, there was nothing found to indicate that any shots were fired. 

No further information has been released at this time.

