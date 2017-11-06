Gunfire heard near campus of CPCC, police give all-clear

Central Piedmont Community College alerted students on twitter after apparent gunfire was heard near the campus Levine Monday night.

The school tweeted a 'shelter in place' order alerting students in the area.

ALERT: The sound of gunfire was heard from a house near campus. "Shelter in Place" at Levine Campus. Matthews Police is responding — Central Piedmont CC (@cpcc) November 7, 2017

Regular operations resumed after Matthews police gave an all-clear.

According to Matthews police, there was nothing found to indicate that any shots were fired.

No further information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.