Bleeding man runs to a Mooresville pharmacy for help. He’d been attacked with an ax.

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (Joe Marusak/The Charlotte Observer) - A man suffered severe injuries to his face and head when he was attacked with an ax in Mooresville on Sunday, and police said two suspects have been arrested.

Jamie Shane Richard, 41, of Maiden was attacked in the 2400 block of Statesville Highway and then ran through woods to a Cannon Pharmacy for help, police said. Police found Richard at the pharmacy shortly after noon.

Richard identified two suspects before being taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, according to a police statement on Monday night. Richard, who was treated and released, is acquainted with the suspects, according to Deputy Chief Gerald Childress.

Police arrested and charged Michael Bruce Adams, 41, of Mooresville with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and second-degree kidnapping. He was jailed on $150,000 bail.

Police also arrested and charged Jesse Paul Super, 36, of Mooresville with second-degree kidnapping. He was jailed on a $100,000 bail.

Police have not disclosed what they believe led to the attack.