Man wanted, charged with murder in death of 2-year-old in Gaston County

The victim, who was treated and released, is acquainted with the suspects, according to Deputy Chief Gerald Childress.More >>
The victim, who was treated and released, is acquainted with the suspects, according to Deputy Chief Gerald Childress.More >>
A threatening, racially offensive graffiti writing caused some tension Monday morning in Gaston county.More >>
A threatening, racially offensive graffiti writing caused some tension Monday morning in Gaston county.More >>
Federal officials said the Air Force didn't submit Devin Patrick's Kelley's criminal history even though it was required to do so by Pentagon rules.More >>
Federal officials said the Air Force didn't submit Devin Patrick's Kelley's criminal history even though it was required to do so by Pentagon rules.More >>
One person on a motorcycle was seriously hurt in a crash involving a dump truck in western Rowan County on Monday afternoon.More >>
One person on a motorcycle was seriously hurt in a crash involving a dump truck in western Rowan County on Monday afternoon.More >>
Cabarrus County School Board will take a look at a revised survey at its Monday night meeting.More >>
Cabarrus County School Board will take a look at a revised survey at its Monday night meeting.More >>