Man charged with murder in death of 2-year-old in Gaston Co turns self in

Police in Gaston County say a man wanted on a murder charge in the death of a 2-year-old boy turned himself in Tuesday.

Marquis Julius Graham, 25, was wanted on a first-degree murder warrant in the death of 2-year-old Kye Abdul Rashid. Officials say Graham and Rashid's mother brought the toddler to CaroMont Regional Medical Center Sunday afternoon.

The young boy later died at the hospital.

Investigators say Graham and the victim's mother were dating and living together with the 2-year-old and one other child. They did not say what evidence led to Graham being charged in the young boy's death.

Captain Rosselle with the Gaston County Police Department confirmed that the 2-year-old victim had been the subject of a previous investigation by the Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services. Rosselle said that the DSS investigated an injury to the child in early 2017.

He said it is unclear if Graham was a part of that case, however, the child's mother would have been with Graham at the time of the investigation.

Rosselle said Graham had agreed to meet with investigators regarding the death of the 2-year-old but never showed up for the meeting.

Neighbors living in the community where Graham and his girlfriend lived didn't know much about the couple but said they noticed that the police had been in their community.

"There were two crime scene vans in the front and there were three cop cars out front," said neighbor Kaitlyne Stamm.

While Stamm said she is not familiar with Graham, she agreed the situation was upsetting.

"That's just horrible. That would be the worst thing to be able to deal with - something happening to your child," said Stamm.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Sampson with Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

