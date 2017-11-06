Man charged with murder in death of 2-year-old in Gaston Co turns self in

A man who was charged in 2014 and 2015 for sharing sexually explicit pictures of young girls and with rape is now facing new charges related an assault case in Davidson County.More >>
Iredell County deputies are asking for the public's help locating a man accused of breaking and entering.
Catawba College was well-represented at the fall auditions of the NC Chapter of the National Association of Teachers of Singing.
The 64th annual Salisbury Antique Show is coming to the West End Plaza this weekend. The show takes place Friday through Sunday, November 10-12.
Marquis Julius Graham, 25, was wanted on a first-degree murder warrant in the death of 2-year-old Kye Abdul Rashid.
