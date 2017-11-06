Person shot to death in Rock Hill parking lot, 'person of interest' being questioned

Police in Rock Hill are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death in a parking lot.

Shortly before 4 p.m., officers were called to a parking lot on the 100 block of E. White Street. There they found a person, only identified as a male, dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said a "suspect was seen fleeing the area" and that detectives were interviewing a person of interest but did not give further details.

It is not clear what may have led to the shooting.

No names have been released.

