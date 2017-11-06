Woman turns 100 and still drives, so we asked for a ride

She doesn’t look a day over 80. Miss Frances lives in Concord and doesn’t act a day over 50. She lives alone, keeps her own house, makes her own meals, and is in almost perfect health. But 100 isn’t a birthday she ever expected to see.

“My parents lived to their 80’s and that was good for their age. But I never dreamed I’d live to be 100,” Frances said.

She celebrated her birthday on Sunday with more than 200 people at her church. She drove herself there. She still drives herself mostly everywhere she needs to go.

So we asked her to give us a ride. We hopped in, buckled up, and held on for dear life.

How does a 100-year-old woman perform behind the wheel? Watch the video to find out.

