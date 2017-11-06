Arrest made after man reportedly stole truck with boys, 9 & 13, inside

One person was taken into custody Monday in connection to a case where a truck was stolen from a gas station in south Charlotte with two young boys inside.

According to police, the truck was stolen from a QuikTrip Express along Clanton Road Sunday evening around 5:25 p.m. Police say a man and woman went into the store and left the truck running.

According to police, the 9-year-old immediately jumped out of the vehicle and the 13-year-old did the same a short time later as the vehicle was traveling southbound on South Tryon Street.

Neither boy was injured from jumping out of the truck.

Police have not said if the person taken into custody Monday is believed to be the person who took the truck Sunday.

No names or possible charges have been released.

