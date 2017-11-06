One pedestrian struck in east Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

One pedestrian struck in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A pedestrian was struck in east Charlotte.

A person was struck at the intersection of Monroe Road and Conference Drive, officials say.

According to officials, one patient was transported with serious injuries and transported to Carolinas Medical Center.

No further information has been released at this time.

