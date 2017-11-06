One seriously hurt in motorcycle crash in western Rowan

One person on a motorcycle was seriously hurt in a crash involving a dump truck in western Rowan County on Monday afternoon.

Emergency officials confirm that a crash occurred in the 11500 block of Statesville Boulevard (Highway 70) near the entrance to the Freightliner plant in Cleveland.

The accident happened just after 2:30 pm, according to officials.

No additional details have been released.

