Tuesday is Election Day for mayor, council and school board. What you need to know.

Early voters at the Marion Diehl Recreation Center Saturday. Saturday was the last day of early voting. (Credit: Diedra Laird | The Charlotte Observer)

Voters can expect a soggy day Tuesday as they go to the polls to elect their local government and school board leaders.

In Mecklenburg County, 5 percent of voters turned out by the time early voting ended Saturday afternoon. Most were in Charlotte, where voters will elect a new mayor and city council.

Here are some things to keep in mind:

When can I vote?

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

What's the weather forecast?

Forecasters say there’s an 80 percent chance of rain, with possible afternoon thundershowers.

RELATED: BLOG: Rain chances going up, temperatures going down

What's on the ballot?

In Charlotte, voters will select a new mayor – their seventh since 2009. City council races are also on the ballot. Mecklenburg towns also will elect mayors and members of local boards.

Voters across the county will vote on district members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board, as well as a $922 million bond referendum.

Aren't the Charlotte city council races already decided?

Some are. Members in Districts 1, 4 and 5 were decided in September’s primary. Other districts have more or less competitive races.

In the at-large race, four Democrats, three Republicans and a Libertarian are running for four seats.

Can I see a sample ballot?

Yes. The Mecklenburg board of elections has a link on its home page that can take you to a sample ballot.

When will we know who wins?

Results should start coming in a half-hour or so after the polls close. The closer the race the longer it could take to know a winner.