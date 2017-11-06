Man shot, killed in York County ID'd

A 23-year-old man who was found shot to death in York County Friday has been identified.

According to the York County Coroner's Office, Angel Carmindo Dominguez Vega was killed around 4:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Will Jones Circle in Catawba. Deputies said they found a person who had been shot and killed on scene, which prompted a death investigation.

On Saturday, the sheriff's office said 41-year-old Jerry Cousar was arrested and charged with murder and trafficking cocaine in connection with the incident.

PREVIOUS: Man charged with murder, trafficking cocaine in York County deadly shooting

Autopsy and toxicology tests are pending, the coroner's office said.

If you have any information on this incident, you can call the York County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.