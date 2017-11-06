NC officers help hungry family after mom steals food, officials say

Carolinas HealthCare System Pineville was the only Charlotte area hospital to receive an “A” grade in fall 2017 safety scores. The Leapfrog Group graded 2,632 hospitals nationwide, awarding “A” grades to 832, or about a third.More >>
In Mecklenburg County, 5 percent of voters turned out by the time early voting ended Saturday afternoon. Most were in Charlotte, where voters will elect a new mayor and city council.More >>
According to the York County Coroner's Office, Angel Carmindo Dominguez Vega was killed around 4:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Will Jones Circle in Catawba.More >>
The officers said the woman told them she was hungry, had not had any food in the house for three days and stole so she could feed her children.More >>
City Council still has to vote on the rezoning of the site on Docia Crossing Road, off Prosperity Church Road, according to Theresa Rosa, president of the Prosperity Village Area Association.More >>
