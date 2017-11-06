NC officers help hungry family after mom steals food, officials say

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (Kelly Kennedy/WNCN) — Two Hillsborough police officers went out of their way to lend a helping hand to a local woman after officials say she broke the law.

On Saturday, Corporal Keith Bradshaw and Officer Candace Spragins got a call about a larceny at Food Lion.

Through security video, the officers tracked down a woman who authorities said stole $36 worth of food.

The officers said the woman told them she was hungry, had not had any food in the house for three days and stole so she could feed her children.

The officers looked in her fridge and saw it was bare and while they still had to charge her with misdemeanor larceny, they decided they also wanted to do something positive.

They bought her $140 worth of groceries so she could feed her family.

“It’s not all about just going out and charging folks,” Bradshaw said.

“Sometimes you gotta go that extra mile and look for other ways of helping and improving your community and the quality of life for the people in the community. And if that improves her life a little bit and it helps her I will do it again tomorrow,” he added.

The officers say the woman had recently suffered a traumatic brain injury and is currently unable to work.

They say her story touched them and they didn’t want to miss an opportunity to give back to their community.