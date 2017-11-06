Movie theater planned for former Bi-Lo spot in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (Katherine Peralta/The Charlotte Observer) - A Studio Movie Grill is planned to take the place of a Bi-Lo grocery store that closed last summer in north Charlotte.

City Council still has to vote on the rezoning of the site on Docia Crossing Road, off Prosperity Church Road, according to Theresa Rosa, president of the Prosperity Village Area Association. A Studio Movie Grill spokeswoman said the company held a community meeting last Thursday about the new theater.

“I can confirm we are in the very early stages of development and excited about the possibility of opening a second SMG in Charlotte,” the spokeswoman said. “No specific opening date is set yet but we are hoping for late 2018, early 2019.”

The roughly 40,000 square-foot Bi-Lo at 5336 Docia Crossing Road closed last June after nearly 18 years in business. Bi-Lo, owned by Southeastern Grocers, has been scaling back its local presence in recent years. The grocer also closed a Fort Mill store last summer.

Property records show the old Bi-Lo property was sold in early 2016 to Lockard Midland Square LLC for $9.45 million. A representative from the firm could not be reached for comment.

Studio Movie Grill theaters have luxury recliners and full food and drink menus, with waiters to take and deliver orders to customers directly from their seats.

Studio Movie Grill has another Charlotte location that opened in 2014 at the EpiCentre uptown. Many of the company’s 30 other locations are in Texas, where Studio Movie Grill is headquartered.

The Prosperity Village area, off Interstate 485, has seen a handful of new retailers move in recently. A Publix supermarket opened there last fall, for instance, and Little Big Burger opened its first Charlotte location nearby this fall.