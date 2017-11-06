Second MS-13 gang member wanted for murder found, arrested in Avery County

A second MS-13 gang member was arrested in Avery County Saturday in connection with a murder that happened in Maryland.

According to the Avery County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Miguel Lopez-Abrego was arrested after the Avery County Special Response Team and the United States Marshals Service executed a high risk fugitive apprehension in the Banner Elk area.

Officials say Lopez-Abrego was a verified MS-13 gang member from the Maryland area. He was wanted for an alleged killing that occurred in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Deputies say Lopez-Abrego was arrested for resist, obstruct or delay of an officer.

This was the second MS-13 gang member who was arrested in Avery County and was wanted for murder in Maryland. Milton A. Portillo-Rodriguez was reportedly hiding out in Avery County and was wanted in an alleged killing that happened on June 24 in Baltimore, Maryland, deputies say. Portillo-Rodriguez was also found and arrested on Saturday.

Deputies say the two killings in Maryland are not connected and were separate incidents.

