Second MS-13 gang member wanted for murder found, arrested in Av - | WBTV Charlotte

Second MS-13 gang member wanted for murder found, arrested in Avery County

Lopez-Abrego Lopez-Abrego
AVERY COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A second MS-13 gang member was arrested in Avery County Saturday in connection with a murder that happened in Maryland.

According to the Avery County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Miguel Lopez-Abrego was arrested after the Avery County Special Response Team and the United States Marshals Service executed a high risk fugitive apprehension in the Banner Elk area.

Officials say Lopez-Abrego was a verified MS-13 gang member from the Maryland area. He was wanted for an alleged killing that occurred in Montgomery County, Maryland. 

Deputies say Lopez-Abrego was arrested for resist, obstruct or delay of an officer. 

This was the second MS-13 gang member who was arrested in Avery County and was wanted for murder in Maryland. Milton A. Portillo-Rodriguez was reportedly hiding out in Avery County and was wanted in an alleged killing that happened on June 24 in Baltimore, Maryland, deputies say. Portillo-Rodriguez was also found and arrested on Saturday. 

PREVIOUS: MS13 gang member arrested, connection to Baltimore MD murder

Deputies say the two killings in Maryland are not connected and were separate incidents. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly