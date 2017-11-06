Charlotte teen charged with sexual offenses with a child

A 16-year-old Charlotte teen is facing several charges of sex offenses involving a child.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, Jacob D'Juan Chambers was charged with two counts of first-degree statutory sexual offense and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Chambers was arrested Saturday around 1:30 a.m.

No other information was released.

