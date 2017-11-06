Statesville man accused of trafficking cocaine, heroin

A 24-year-old was arrested Friday and is facing several drug charges in connection with a two-month long undercover operation in Iredell County.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, Randell Damar Myricks Jr. was charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin, possession with the intent of sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule I controlled substance and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Deputies say they were investigating the sale of heroin and cocaine in the Opal Street area of Statesville. A search warrant was issued for a home in the 900 block of Marshall Street and deputies say Myricks Jr. and a female were on scene. Myricks Jr. and the woman don't live at the home, the sheriff's office said. Deputies found 16 grams of heroin, 5.1 grams of Ecstasy pills, a pistol and $981 in cash at the home.

Sheriff Campbell released this statement Monday:

“These are just the type of offenders we want to have in our jail. Repeat offenders who are out moving large quantities of drugs in our neighborhoods are our focus. We will continue to work on just this type of community impact case.”

Myricks Jr. has been charged in the past with felony extortion, felony second-degree kidnapping and assault on a female. He also had several previous driving charges, deputies said.

He was placed in jail under a $450,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

