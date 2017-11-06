Victim ID'd in deadly shooting near Taco Bell in Salisbury

A man who was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Salisbury was identified Monday morning.

Salisbury police said 30-year-old Deshawn Patrick Clark was killed in a shooting that happened just before 9 p.m. in a parking lot on East Innes Street Friday night. Clark reportedly ran from the scene into the FT Tobacco Company located at 618 East Innes Street and collapsed, officials say.

Police said Clark was taken to Novant Rowan Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to officials, several vehicles in the parking lot of the Taco Bell and a nearby KFC were also damaged in the shooting. Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or whether anyone has been arrested.

If you have any information about the shooting, you're asked to call Salisbury police at 704-638-5333.

