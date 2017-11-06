Pair accused of stealing vehicle, fleeing from police

A man and a woman were arrested after they fled from police in a stolen vehicle near uptown Charlotte Sunday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a man and a woman stole a Black Dodge Ramp pickup truck from Hoke County, N.C. Police say they found the stolen vehicle in Charlotte on Sunday and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on 4th Street around 10:30 p.m. Police say the pair fled from the scene but officers did not pursue them.

Police say the pair wrecked a short time later on Victoria Avenue and then ran from the vehicle.

CMPD says the man reportedly entered a private home on Victoria Avenue as he was running from police. The man was arrested after he ran out of the home, officers said.

The man and woman's name was not released.

