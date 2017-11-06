Two 19-year-olds accused of stealing vehicle, driving into east Charlotte home ID'd

Two teens were arrested after they reportedly stole a vehicle and drove into a home in east Charlotte Sunday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, two men were in a Nissan Versa located at a PLS Check Cashing in the 6100 block of The Plaza around 10 p.m. Police say one of the men then went inside the business while the other man stayed in the car.

Officers say 19-year-old De'Asion Coleman and 19-year-old Marquise Sharp-Tall reportedly pulled the man from the vehicle, assaulted him and pointed a gun at him. The teens then stole the car, police say.

A short time later, police found the stolen vehicle and the robbers at the Exxon convenience store in the 2700 block of The Plaza. Police initiated a traffic stop but said the teens fled from the scene and a chase began.

The chase ended a short time later when the teens reportedly drove the stolen vehicle into a home in the 1500 block of North Davidson Street, police say. Two adults and one child were inside the home when the incident occurred, according to CMPD.

Police did not say whether the family was displaced.

No one was hurt in the incident.

