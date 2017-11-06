Two 19-year-olds accused of stealing vehicle, driving into east Charlotte home

Two teens were arrested after they reportedly stole a vehicle and drove into a home in east Charlotte Sunday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, two men were in a Nissan Versa located at a PLS Check Cashing in the 6100 block of The Plaza around 10 p.m. Police say one of the men then went inside the business while the other man stayed in the car.

Officers say two robbers then pulled the man from the vehicle, assaulted him and pointed a gun at him. The robbers then stole the car, police say.

A short time later, police found the stolen vehicle and the robbers at the Exxon convenience store in the 2700 block of The Plaza. Police initiated a traffic stop but said the robbers fled from the scene and a chase began.

The chase lasted a short distance because the robbers reportedly drove the vehicle into a home in the 1500 block of North Davidson Street, police say. Two adults and one child were inside the home when the incident occurred, according to CMPD.

No one was hurt.

The robbers were arrested after fleeing from the scene on foot. Police say the robbers were both 19-years-old.

The robber's names were not released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

