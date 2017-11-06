Charlotte parents can now track their child's bus by using free app

A new website and app was unveiled to Charlotte parents Monday morning that will allow them to track their child's school bus location.

On Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced their release of the Here Comes The Bus app. According to CMS' website, "families can download the app and have access to real-time location of their child's bus on a map as well as scheduled and actual arrival times at their assigned stop and school."

The app allows parents to receive text or email notification alerts so their children can get to the bus stop on time. CMS says the app utilizes GPS data and works on computers, tablets or smartphones.

The district released a step-by-step guide to help you getting started with the app.

If you are using a desktop computer, you can sign up for the app here. CMS says parents will need the district code (73877) and their student's ID number. School officials say the transportation staff can not give you this number. If you need your child's ID number, you need to contact their school.

If you are using a smartphone or a tablet, you can download the Here Comes The Bus app from the App Store or Google Play.

School officials say bus substitutions may affect the accuracy of the app.

According to The Charlotte Observer, the app was on a temporary hold while CMS officials continued to test it. The Observer reported that "many parents rejoiced in August, when CMS officials said they’d offer a bus-tracking app in October. Parents began posting queries on CMSListens.org, a new district communication site, when they didn’t hear anything more."

If you have any questions, you can call CMS at 980-343-6715.

