Dense Fog Advisory in effect, First Alert Day declared for Tuesday

Dense Fog Early On

First Alert Day Tuesday

Rain & Big Temperature Swings

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for much of the area until 9 a.m. Monday morning.

The advisory was issued for counties along and south of Interstate 85. The advisory may be expanded northward and to the west since there is dense fog in other counties as well.

Drivers need to be cautious on the roads Monday morning.

Temperatures will be pretty mild out the door for work and school, mainly in the 50s. After the fog burns off, we'll have a 20-30 percent chance for a shower for the rest of the day on Monday under mostly cloudy skies as our next front approaches from the west. Highs will rebound to the mid 70s Monday afternoon.

A front will linger across the area from Tuesday through Thursday. That will bring rain chances, but also a big cool down. Tuesday's high will be near 70 degrees in Charlotte (much cooler north) but chilly 50s will dominate from Wednesday on through the rest of the week and into the weekend. The best rain chances will be Tuesday, when rain is likely for at least the first part of the day, and so a First Alert Day has been declared. More spotty rain will be around for Wednesday and Thursday before we dry out for Friday and the start of the weekend.

