Motive sought in deadly TX church attack

This is Christine Sperow. Today is Monday, November 6.

Twenty-six people were killed and about 20 others were wounded Sunday after a man opened fire inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Officials identified the shooter to The Associated Press as Devin Kelley. We have the latest on the investigation. Plus, we're learning more about his service in the Air Force and the assault he was accused of that caused his discharge. There is also discussion about how mental health potentially plays a role in all of this. We're following every new details that has come in so you're caught up.

Local churches are speaking out about the attack as well. At 5:30 a.m. WBTV's Micah Smith has more from a pastor in Claremont who is talking about how he is preparing his church for these kinds of attacks.

WEATHER ALERT: You will need to be paying attention on your commute this morning. The fog is very thick! So driving conditions right now aren't great. Meteorologist Al Conklin is timing out when some of it is going to burn off where you live. We'll be taking live shots from behind the wheel of Storm 3 so you can see what it will look like before you head out.

Breaking overnight: A car crashes into a house in the NODA area of Charlotte. We found out what was going down before it happened that led to the crash. WBTV's Caroline Hicks is live along North Davidson Street to tell us what she learned from investigators.

So, Halloween has come and gone. Thanksgiving Day is next. So when is it okay to put your Christmas decorations up? Have you already started? Do you plan to soon? Waiting a little longer? Vote in our poll at wbtv.com/vote and you can see the results in real time to see what everyone else thinks.



Christine