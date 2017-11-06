One critically injured in two separate northeast Charlotte wrecks, alcohol suspected

One person was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash in northeast Charlotte Sunday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, three cars were involved in two separate rear-end wrecks at the intersection WT Harris Boulevard near Technology Drive just before midnight.

Police say immediately after the first wreck occurred, some people got out of their cars while others remained inside their vehicles. A third driver then drove through the intersection and rear-ended the vehicle who had caused the first wreck, officers say.

Three people were taken to the hospital. One person is in critical condition, police say.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in both wrecks.

It is unclear whether anyone will be charged.

