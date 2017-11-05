Episode 4: 'What are your intentions for Fair Bluff?'

The advisory was issued for counties along and south of Interstate 85. The advisory may be expanded northward and to the west since there is dense fog in other counties as well.More >>
According to CMS' website, "families can download the app and have access to real-time location of their child's bus on a map as well as scheduled and actual arrival times at their assigned stop and school."More >>
First Baptist church members in Catawba County are on high alert and have safety plans in place to protect themselves after another Baptist church in a small Texas town just outside of San Antonio experienced the worst. A shooter walked in and killed about 30 people and injured others.More >>
Police say John Zedrick Jennings went missing in north Charlotte Sunday afternoon and were concerned he "may be lost in the Charlotte area."More >>
Tuesday, voters will decide whether to authorize the largest bond referendum ever put before Mecklenburg voters. If approved, the money will pay for 10 new schools, among other education needs.More >>
