Man with cognitive impairment who went missing hit by vehicle on interstate

A man with a cognitive impairment who went missing Sunday afternoon was reportedly hit by a vehicle while walking in traffic along a major interstate in Charlotte.

Police say John Zedrick Jennings went missing in north Charlotte Sunday afternoon and were concerned he "may be lost in the Charlotte area."

After issuing a missing persons alert to the media, police say Jennings was hit by a vehicle while walking on Interstate 85 near the Brookshire Freeway.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol investigated the collision and MEDIC had transported Jennings to Carolina’s Medical Center-Main where he is currently being treated for minor injuries.

At the time of the accident, police say Jennings was not carrying identification and his identity was unknown, which is why no one was notified that he was injured on the interstate.

