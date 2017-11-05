One dead after vehicle crashes into tree near Matthews park - | WBTV Charlotte

One dead after vehicle crashes into tree near Matthews park

(WBTV/File) (WBTV/File)
MATTHEWS, NC (WBTV) -

One person is dead after police say the vehicle they were in hit a tree in Matthews Sunday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the crash happened along the 4300 block of Weddington Road. This is near the Colonel Francis Beatty Park.

Police say the vehicle hit a tree and one person was killed in the crash.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly