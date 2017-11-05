Driver killed when vehicle strikes utility pole, tree at Matthews park

One person was killed after police say the vehicle they were in struck a tree in Matthews Sunday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the crash happened at the Colonel Francis Beatty Park in the 4300 block of Weddington Road around 7:30 p.m. Police say the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu was in the park and heading towards Weddington Road. The person ran off the side of the road, struck a utility pole and then hit a tree.

MEDIC pronounced the driver dead on scene, police say. The driver was wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred.

Officers say speed was not a factor in this wreck. It is unclear whether drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.

The victim's name has not been released.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

