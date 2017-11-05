Expect cooler weather and possible rain this workweek

Foggy morning in spots!

Warm Monday

Rain chances this week

There's the time change, possible morning fog plus tomorrow is Monday. That's a lot for one morning, huh?

Fog will likely form in many spots tonight and into the morning on Monday. Temperatures will be pretty mild, in the mid 50s. After the fog burns off, we will have a 20% chance for showers the rest of the day. Highs will reach the upper 70s!

A front will linger across the area from Tuesday through Thursday. That will bring rain chances but also a BIG cool-down. Tuesday's high will be in the low 70s. Wednesday's high will be in the upper 50s. We will hover close to the 60 degree mark for the rest of the week and into the weekend. The best rain chances will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before we dry out for the weekend.

Make it a good one!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock